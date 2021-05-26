Lia Neal Announces Retirement from Swimming, Reflects on Her Significant Impact
Lia Neal has been making history for almost a decade, as the second African American female swimmer to qualify for a U.S. Olympic team and win an Olympic medal and the first to accomplish those feats twice. Neal has also swum at three World Championships, winning two relay gold medals in 2017. But after a decade among the elite sprinters in the United States, Neal has decided to retire from competitive swimming.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com