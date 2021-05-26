Lia Neal Announces Retirement from Swimming, Reflects on Her Significant Impact

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault. Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about how Regan Smith has been preparing for Trials and Tokyo after a lengthy postponement; Also featured is news of Lia Neal’s retirement announcement; Caeleb Dressel’s upcoming Olympic challenges; Olivia Smoliga out to defend her Trials title; Katie Drabot aims for the U.S. Olympic Team; The story of Charles Jackson French, of the U.S. Navy, and how he towed a raft full of shipwrecked mates through shark infested waters; How Reece Whitley set himself up for a good swim at Trials; How Abbey Weitzel has been working on “taming mind” ahead of her Trials performance; Katie McLaughlin talks her new perspective from coaching; Brooke Forde rides NCAA Title momentum into Trials while taking a fifth year at Stanford; How Mallory Comerford got her stride back just before Trials; and How They Train with U.S. open water swimmer Haley Anderson.