Data: Energy Innovation; Map: Michelle McGhee/AxiosAll but one of Colorado's seven coal power plants are less cost effective than wind and solar power, according to an analysis from environmental firm Energy Innovation.Why it matters: If other power sources are cheaper, it means utility customers in Colorado are overpaying. The emissions from coal power plants also contribute to climate change, and the state is well behind its goals for reductions.The big picture: 72% of existing U.S. coal capacity and 80% of existing U.S. coal plants "are either more costly to continue operating compared to building new nearby wind or solar plants,...