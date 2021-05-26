Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Man involved in earlier crash fatally hit by large truck

The Associated Press
 15 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A driver being sought by authorities who had found his abandoned, crashed car near Des Moines was killed when he walked out of tall grass near the crash scene and into the path of a commercial truck, Polk County authorities said.

Joshua Haman, 36, of Pella, died Tuesday morning near the intersection of Highway 163 and NE 108th Street, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The incident began around 5 a.m. Tuesday, when the car Haman was driving went into a ditch and rolled, investigators said. Deputies called to the scene found the wreckage, but could not find Haman.

About five hours later, investigators said, Haman walked out of an overgrown ditch on Highway 163 not far from the crash scene and into the path of truck carrying a garbage dumpster. Officials say Haman died at the scene.

The driver of the truck had attempted to swerve to avoid Haman, but was unable to keep from hitting him, investigators said. The crash remains under investigation.

