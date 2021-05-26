Fashion Scavenger Hunt: The Perfect Low Heel For Stomping Around the City
Finding the right footwear for city living is a delicate, wretched dance between choosing style and comfort. New York City sidewalks are a minefield, littered with hot trash, slush, and feisty rats, and feet need sturdy armor in case they get trampled in the crush of a subway car. This is why when Jezebel Deputy Editor Alexis Sobel Fitts asked me to find her an everyday sort-of flat shoe she could take from, as a copy of InStyle magazine circa 2002 would say, “day to night,” I cracked my knuckles and accepted the challenge.jezebel.com