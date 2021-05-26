SpaceX Starship: Concept art unveils a crucial part of Mars-bound ship

Private aerospace company SpaceX is getting ready for launches from an ocean spaceport. The company said that it will soon launch Starship from ocean spaceport. A spaceport is a site that is used for launching and receiving space vehicles. This will be SpaceX’s first launch from an ocean spaceport. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that the spaceport is currently under construction. He said that it will be ready to launch rockets soon. The company is targeting to launch Starship from the site next year. SpaceX in 2020 purchased two oil rigs. The company is currently transforming them into launch pads. The rigs will also be used as landing sites for rockets.