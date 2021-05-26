Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Starship: Concept art unveils a crucial part of Mars-bound ship

By Mike Brown
Inverse
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarship, SpaceX’s under-development rocket for sending humans to Mars, is impressive both inside and out. On Tuesday, freelance 3D artist Caspar Stanley shared on Twitter his render of an internal component of SpaceX’s vehicle. The image shows a dazzling octopus-like array of tubes emanating from the center, connecting down to 28 Raptor engines located below. The render shows the engine setup for the Super Heavy booster, which will work with the Starship itself to lift the ship away from the Earth.

www.inverse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Concept Art#Concept Cars#Super Heavy#Falcon 9#Falcon Heavy#Nasaspaceflight#Inverse#Sn9#Sn15#Astronauts#Sn8 Launches#Lunar Landings#Earth#Starlink Satellites#Raptor Engine#Electric Cars#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Electric Vehicles
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Tesla
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAdvanced Television

SpaceX looks to in-flight broadband for Starlink

SpaceX is reportedly in talks with several airlines about them utilising its Starlink broadband satellite system on their aircraft. Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX’s VP of Starlink and commercial sales, told a panel at the Connected Aviation Intelligence Summit on June 9th that Starlink was in talks with several airlines and had carried out “some” demonstrations.
California Stateteslarati.com

SpaceX drone ship heads to the Bahamas for its ride to California

SpaceX’s longest-lived and most prolific drone ship has departed Port Canaveral just a few days after preparations appeared to begin for a several-thousand-mile journey from Florida to California. Known as Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY), a name derived from late science fiction author Iain Banks’ Culture universe, the...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

SpaceX’s Starlink Will Beam WiFi To Aircraft With Lasers

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has already launched 1,635 satellites for its low-Earth orbit Starlink constellation. To date, most users have been remote householders, but that was never the limit of this impressive technology. SpaceX is now working on interlinking satellites using laser beams, in order to provide WiFi to aircraft in flight anywhere in the world. The company says it is already in talks with several airlines on the subject.
IndustryPosted by
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk and BitMEX Begin ‘Space Race’ With Doge and Bitcoin

Although the DOGE effort was announced first, BitMEX’s recent publication has put Bitcoin ahead as both assets race to the moon. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Seychelles-based crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX have begun an interesting space race to literally take Doge and Bitcoin to the moon. While the Elon Musk attempt was the first announcement and was not intended to be a race, the response from BitMEX has now indubitably made it so.
Aerospace & Defensetheiet.org

Relativity Space attracts $650m for 3D-printed, reusable rocket

Start-up firm Relativity Space has unveiled plans to develop an entirely 3D-printed, reusable rocket with $650m (£458m) in venture capital backing. Dubbed Terran R, the two-stage rocket is 66 metres tall with a 5-metre diameter and is capable of launching 20,000kg to low Earth orbit (LEO). The 3D-printing process utilises...
Aerospace & Defensethehealthcareblog.com

Hey, How About Starship Earth?

I missed the job announcement on the company website. I missed it again when the company posted the job on Linkedin. I missed it when Eric Ralph tweeted that the posting was “probably the coolest job posting I’ve read in years.” Fortunately, though, I follow Isaac Kohne (MD, PhD), and I did see his tweet:
TrafficFast Company

Elon Musk’s ‘Teslas in tunnels’ are a $52 million bet on the future of transit

Elon Musk is notably absent for the soft opening of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, a system of two cramped tunnels, two surface turnarounds, and one underground terminal that the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has advertised as the future of transportation. A handful of reporters have gathered for the media event in the Loop’s central station, an airy concrete bunker where 10 Tesla sedans, gleaming under a bank of pulsing LED lights, stand ready to ferry visitors across the convention complex.
Aerospace & Defensemarket.us

SpaceX Working To Make Ocean Spaceports Operational, Aims To Launch Starship Next Year From Site

Private aerospace company SpaceX is getting ready for launches from an ocean spaceport. The company said that it will soon launch Starship from ocean spaceport. A spaceport is a site that is used for launching and receiving space vehicles. This will be SpaceX’s first launch from an ocean spaceport. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that the spaceport is currently under construction. He said that it will be ready to launch rockets soon. The company is targeting to launch Starship from the site next year. SpaceX in 2020 purchased two oil rigs. The company is currently transforming them into launch pads. The rigs will also be used as landing sites for rockets.
Astronomytribunalcommunity.com

This is Why NASA is Setting It’s Sights on Venus Once Again

Elon Musk’s pompous Tesla recognition for the stars and his organization’s proposed Doge-1 mission might be at the focal point of room investigation’s image circle, yet Venus is rapidly turning into another focal point of room investigation’s logical endeavors. Two new activities—that guarantee to do significantly more than shoot a Roadster into space—are in NASA’s sights.
Aerospace & Defenseslashdot.org

Will the US Air Force Use SpaceX's Starship for Speedy Cargo Deliveries?

The U.S. Air Force wants to invest $38 million next year in projects under the heading "Rocket Cargo." Ars Technica reports that Air Force is already spending $9.7 million on the projects, "but seeks to increase that total for the coming year as it moves into the test phase of the program. The funds will have to be approved by Congress as part of its budget deliberation process this summer and fall."