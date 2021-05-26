SpaceX Starship: Concept art unveils a crucial part of Mars-bound ship
Starship, SpaceX’s under-development rocket for sending humans to Mars, is impressive both inside and out. On Tuesday, freelance 3D artist Caspar Stanley shared on Twitter his render of an internal component of SpaceX’s vehicle. The image shows a dazzling octopus-like array of tubes emanating from the center, connecting down to 28 Raptor engines located below. The render shows the engine setup for the Super Heavy booster, which will work with the Starship itself to lift the ship away from the Earth.www.inverse.com