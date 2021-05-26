Cancel
Officers in Austin (TX) Rescue Man Moments before Truck Explodes

By Tribune Content Agency
Cover picture for the articleA man was pulled from a burning pickup truck just before it exploded at a South Austin apartment complex on Monday, Austin fire officials said. Firefighters, Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Austin police officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to The Enclave apartment complex in the 1000 block of West Stassney Lane, just west of South First Street, after receiving reports of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames with a person trapped inside.

