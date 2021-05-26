Rainbow Pride Flag Will Fly Over Des Plaines City Hall First Week Of June
The Rainbow Pride Flag that signifies support for LGBTQ+ individuals will fly over Des Plaines City Hall from Tuesday, June 1 to Monday, June 8. Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski on Monday confirmed that the flag will be placed on one of the city’s flagpoles in front of city hall, 1420 Miner St. If it’s on the same pole as the U.S. flag, it will be placed below it. He said he plans to purchase the flag.www.journal-topics.com