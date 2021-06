THUMBS UP to Paramedic Matt Gardenhire who risked his life to save another. Gardenhire, who works for Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, had responded to a fire Tuesday at Greenleaf Apartments, 715 S. York St. He and other paramedics asked firefighters what they could do to help. After hearing about a disabled woman on the third floor who had not been seen, Gardenhire located the woman after making his way through the smoky scene.