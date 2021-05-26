Cancel
TV Series

‘Friends’ Reunion Best Moments — Including Where the Characters Would Be Today

By Emily Longeretta
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 15 days ago
Photo By Terence Patrick

They’re back and telling all. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) reunited on screen for the first time since the 2004 series finale of Friends. During the new reunion special, set to be released on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27, the group reminisced about their 10 years together, walked through the original sets of the show and answered questions from host James Corden.

The two-hour episode featured appearances from many former guest stars, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), Thomas Lennon (Joey’s hand twin), Christina Pickles (Judy), Elliott Gould (Jack), James Michael Tyler (Gunther) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice). The special, filmed where the original series was shot on Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. Studio, also includes interviews with the show’s producers, Kevin S. Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

While Corden, 42, asked some burning questions, he saves some of the best for last, wrapping up by asking where each of their characters would be today.

“We ended up getting married, we had some kids and you still play with bones,” the Morning Show actress, 52, said about where she and Ross would be today. Cox, 56, also shares that she and Chandler would still be together.

“Her kids are probably — they’re probably graduated, but she’s still in charge of the bake sale at an elementary school. She’s just gotta keep things going [and is in the] PTA,” the Cougar Town alum says before referencing Perry, 51. “And you are making me laugh every day.”

The Massachusetts native then noted, “Just wanted to make sure I factored in there somewhere!”

According to Kudrow, 57, Phoebe is still married to Mike (Paul Rudd) and they’d be living in Connecticut.

“They had kids, and I think she was, like, the advocate for her kids who are a little different and all the other kids who are a little different, creating the arts program and the music thing,” she said.

LeBlanc, 53, wrapped up the updates with Joey’s status: “He probably opened a sandwich shop in Venice Beach.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more moments to watch for in the reunion special:

