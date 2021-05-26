CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

St. Tammany Health System Launches BeWellBus.health

 2021-05-26

COVINGTON – St. Tammany Health System today announced a new outreach tool for improving health on the Northshore, the Be Well Bus, community health screening mobile unit. “We’re excited to announce this amazing resource for our community,” Anne Pablovich, STHS community health coordinator, said. “We will take the bus to local businesses, events, festivals and other locations to bring health education, screenings and resources into the neighborhoods. It’s all part of our commitment to world-class healthcare, close to home.”

