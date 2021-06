Commissioners tackled a light agenda this week and adjourned the public meeting within an hour and a half. The meeting began with letters of support for legislation beyond their jurisdiction. Three of these letters were in response to prerogatives pushed by Colorado’s Third Congressional District Representative Lauren Boebert. “We have a very active representative out of the third district who is always pushing amendments and bills,” said Commissioner Tom Jankovsky, “and I’m happy for that because most of those we’re in agreement with.”