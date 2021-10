The revitalization efforts in downtown Mountain Home are featured in the September issue of City & Town magazine, a monthly publication of the Arkansas Municipal League. The six-page spread features numerous photos of the downtown area. The feature notes, “In July 24, 2019, Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams crossed the threshold of Clayton’s Downtown Grill onto the sidewalk and became the first patron in ‘The District’ — Arkansas’ first outdoor entertainment district. A year and a half later, the ordinance establishing the district has led to an explosion of growth in downtown Mountain Home and an awakening of the once-sleepy square.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO