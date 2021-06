The great fear that we all must confront is the fear of dying. We know that none of us is going to get out of this life alive, but we fear death. This Sunday I would like to consider a difficult topic, but one we all have to confront — fear. The Miriam Webster’s first definition of fear is ‘an unpleasant and often strong emotion caused by the anticipation of danger’. There are many other ways that fear can be defined including the prudent use of reason, such as “If I don’t study for that test I’m afraid I might fail the class” or “If I have another drink, I’m afraid that I might not be able to drive, might get into an accident or might get summoned.” Fear is often used in the Bible as ‘showing reverence’ such as “the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom,” Proverbs 9:10. But for this homily I will stick to the first definition of fear — a strong emotion in response to an anticipation of danger.