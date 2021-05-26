Bike Baron 2
The Baron is back! Bike Baron 2 is a wild motorbike racer packed with ingenious tracks for your inner daredevil. Over-the-top physics and challenging online events for the two-wheels virtuosos make this a stuntman's dream and a true sequel to the original Bike Baron, the number #1 racer on App Store in not less than 89 countries! Bike Baron 2 is the best way to crash your motorbike in style from the safety of your room. Navigate monster jumps and hazardous contraptions, mixing platforming and puzzle elements to spectacular effect. Tight physics and pixel-perfect controls make each cartoony incident as fun as every hard-won victory. Get ready for: • 50 adrenaline-filled tracks – handcrafted by the best • Unbelievable physics for hilarious and adrenaline-fueled rides – plan carefully how you go about it or just test what happens if you do THAT • A wide selection of online Events – triumph against your friends, and show the world who's the real stuntman!