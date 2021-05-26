Cancel
Try these useful tips to easily clean up pesky pet hair

Cover picture for the articlePet hair is just a part of life when you have pets, but cleaning up pet hair can be a real challenge. If you find that pet hair is everywhere, including on your clothes, then it might be time to change your cleaning routine. By investing in the right tools — don’t worry, many of them are highly affordable — you can make the job easier. Plus, these handy tips will change the way you clean, making it less work to get stubborn pet hair out of furniture, carpeting, and even your clothes. While you’ll still need to clean often, these tips will make it easier and save you time.

