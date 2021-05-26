Try these useful tips to easily clean up pesky pet hair

I'm going to start off by reminding you guys that I am not an innately neat person. Keeping things tidy does not come naturally to me. That doesn't mean, however, that I don't like a clean house. In fact, there is little I enjoy more than a clean, bright, fresh smelling space. It just means that I don't like doing the actual cleaning. And when summertime arrives and my kids are home from school, keeping things clean and fresh becomes even more challenging. Thankfully, I've discovered that when the house cleaning process is simplified, it's actually kind of cathartic and I start to (gasp!) even enjoy it. If you're like me, here are seven tips and tricks to help you get a clean, fresh scented summertime home the easy way!