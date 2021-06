California governor Gavin Newsom will officially face a recall election. Secretary of State Shirley Weber made the announcement saying only 43 people withdrew their names from the recall petition, adding there were more than one-point-seven million verified signatures, more than enough to meet the threshold for a recall election. Now begins the next phase of the recall process, in which the state Department of Finance must estimate the total cost of the election and submit it to the Secretary of State by August 5th. Following the cost estimate – determining when the election will take place; during the next scheduled election or in special election.