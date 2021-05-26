Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Share Stunning Photos From Son Joaquin’s Prom Night

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently shared some beautiful photos from their son Joaquin’s prom night. “Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa. 💕💕,” Ripa captioned a photo of Joaquin with his date for the night.

Consuelos shared a similar photo, showing off the matching corsage and boutonniere. “It’s Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa,” he captioned the photo.

See all the photos from Joaquin’s prom night

Ripa also shared behind-the-scenes moments from the night to her Instagram story. This included a family photo and several photos of Consuelos helping their youngest son get into his suit and tie.

Keep scrolling to see all the behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram/Kelly Ripa

In March, Joaquin announced that he would be continuing his education at the University of Michigan and joining their wrestling team. “Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program. Big thank you to @the_wrestling_coach , @buddylasta , @izzystylewrestling , and @seanbormet,” he wrote alongside his announcement on Instagram.

After sharing what’s going on in his next chapter of life, Ripa proudly shared photos of Joaquin and dad Consuelos in matching University of Michigan hoodies. Consuelos is wearing a Michigan wrestling hoodie, and Joaquin opts for a typical university sweatshirt.

Congrats to Joaquin on his recent accomplishments and achievements! His parents must be so proud!