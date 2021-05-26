Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Share Stunning Photos From Son Joaquin’s Prom Night

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCwxe_0aC6d99T00

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently shared some beautiful photos from their son Joaquin’s prom night. “Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa. 💕💕,” Ripa captioned a photo of Joaquin with his date for the night.

Consuelos shared a similar photo, showing off the matching corsage and boutonniere. “It’s Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa,” he captioned the photo.

See all the photos from Joaquin’s prom night

Ripa also shared behind-the-scenes moments from the night to her Instagram story. This included a family photo and several photos of Consuelos helping their youngest son get into his suit and tie.

Keep scrolling to see all the behind-the-scenes photos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6kGB_0aC6d99T00
Instagram/Kelly Ripa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDIaD_0aC6d99T00
Instagram/Kelly Ripa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFR2g_0aC6d99T00
Instagram/Kelly Ripa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yIhoo_0aC6d99T00
Instagram/Kelly Ripa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkcPD_0aC6d99T00
Instagram/Kelly Ripa

In March, Joaquin announced that he would be continuing his education at the University of Michigan and joining their wrestling team. “Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program. Big thank you to @the_wrestling_coach , @buddylasta , @izzystylewrestling , and @seanbormet,” he wrote alongside his announcement on Instagram.

After sharing what’s going on in his next chapter of life, Ripa proudly shared photos of Joaquin and dad Consuelos in matching University of Michigan hoodies. Consuelos is wearing a Michigan wrestling hoodie, and Joaquin opts for a typical university sweatshirt.

Congrats to Joaquin on his recent accomplishments and achievements! His parents must be so proud!

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Consuelos
Person
Kelly Ripa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Night#Buddylasta#Izzystylewrestling#Seanbormet#Kellyripa#Behind The Scenes Moments#Michigan Hoodies#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrated Their Son Michael's 24th Birthday

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos went down memory lane as they took turns wishing their oldest child and son Michael Consuelos a happy birthday on Wednesday. Actress Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are proud parents of three adorable children with star quality. The couple began their parenthood journey on June 2, 1997, when they gave birth to their son Michael Joseph Consuelos.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa’s star-print leggings are all you need for summer workouts

Kelly Ripa’s girl boss chic style always makes us swoon, but the daytime TV host turned heads in a different way when she popped up in the cutest leggings. During a workout segment with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest and fitness guru Jillian Michaels, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star dazzled in black Ultracor leggings topped with a purple star print. Kelly completed the look with a purple sweatshirt.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Leslie Mann’s Daughter Iris and More Celebs’ Kids Attend Prom 2021: Photos

Prom perfection! Vanessa Bryant, Leslie Mann and more celebrities documented their kids’ school dance experiences in 2021. The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant‘s prom coincided with his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “When we heard, I looked at Natalia and said, ‘Well if it’s any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it’s only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours,'” Vanessa, 39, told her Instagram followers in May. “When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged, and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn’t want me going to prom without him and I didn’t want to go without him.”
AdvocacyPeople

Mark Consuelos Teams Up with Lola, His Daughter with Kelly Ripa, to Fight Food Insecurity

Mark Consuelos and his daughter Lola Consuelos are giving back for Father's Day!. The pair partnered up with McCormick Grill Mates in support of Feeding America to launch the #GirlDadGrillDad challenge. For every father/daughter duo who shares a photo of themselves grilling on Instagram using the hashtag, McCormick will donate to Feeding America, contributing up to 1.5 million meals to support those suffering from food insecurity.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Kelly Ripa Hates Being TV

Kelly Ripa hates being on TV. The Live! host told Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast, “Being in front of the camera is not something I've ever enjoyed. I'm not very comfortable. I always say I could do my job for 200 years if it didn't happen on camera.”. She added...