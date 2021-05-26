Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Visiting Vet: Keeping cats happy

By Michelle Gerhard Jasny V.M.D.
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBack in the 80s, before the Land Bank acquired the Duarte’s Pond property and removed the buildings there, I lived on the edge of the pond in a freestanding converted garage. Nestled into the side of a low hill, the two-room house was fit for a hobbit. Ceilings I could touch without stretching. A built-in elevated bed that pressed up against a small, screenless window that opened directly onto the hill, which I left propped open most nights. One morning I awoke to find a tiny frog in the water glass on the far side of the bed. He must have come in through the window and hopped across my sleeping body to the night stand. Ah, wildlife. Muscovy ducks wandered into my kitchen uninvited. Adolescent Canada geese, like gangly dinosaurs, lurched around the yard. Turtles and dragonflies. Birds and bats and fireflies. Magical.

www.mvtimes.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Cats#Domesticated Cats#Cat Owners#Birds#The Land Bank#Flutd#Inap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Petstheleadernews.com

Can you train cats to walk on leashes?

We recently adopted a kitten and my kids would like to train it to walk on a leash. Is this even possible and, if so, how do we train him?. Congratulations on your new kitty addition! While everyone is used to seeing people walking dogs on a leash, what many might not know is that cats are also capable of leash training and can rather enjoy a walk outside. The key when leash training a cat is to approach the training differently than you would a dog. Since cats are more skittish than dogs, training them to walk on a leash is an exercise in patience. But the payoff is great when you and your cat realize the leash can be your ticket to outdoor adventures with your favorite kitty by your side.
Petscountryliving.com

Keep your dog away from hot tubs this summer, warn vets

Pet owners are being urged to keep dogs out of hot tubs this summer, as vets warn about the dangers of chlorine. Despite being highly sought-after garden features, hot tub water can be toxic to dogs. A news story recently highlighted one Bulldog who was struggling to breathe after the strong chlorinated water caused inflammation on his lungs. While he quickly recovered, vets had to give him oxygen through a catheter in his nose to stabilise him.
AnimalsOroville Mercury-Register

A happy tale of a cat who helps a dog | The Biblio File

Chicoan Sarah Downs is a cat rescuer, co-founder of the Neighborhood Cat Advocates, catadvocatestnr.org, which focuses on trapping, neutering and returning feral cats or cats with no owner (with a caretaker assigned to feed them). Her children’s book, begun as a tribute to her father, is now part of a...
PetsWired UK

Is my cat happy? This app predicts feline moods

“Is my cat happy or not?”, is a question that has been haunting owners of notoriously inscrutable felines since forever – but it may soon be answered thanks to a new app. The prototype app, dubbed Tably (previously Happy or Not), was released by Sylvester.AI – a joint venture between...
PetsThe Tab

My experience visiting the Purrple Cat Cafe

It can be frustrating that as a student, many of us are not allowed to bring pets to our halls or flats. Luckily we have the Purrple Cat Cafe, a short walk from the city centre. Far bigger and friendlier than the cat cafe in Edinburgh, this one is ideal for students missing their pets from home. It costs £8 to book a visit.
PetsWNDU

Pet Vet: Heart Murmurs in Dogs and Cats

(WNDU) - If your pet has been diagnosed with a heart murmur, it may be hard to know what that means. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Carly miller to help us understand more about heart murmurs. If you want to contact Dr. David Visser, you can reach...
Sarasota, FLsarasotabayclub.net

Top 5 Reasons Why Pets Keep us Happy and Healthy

At Sarasota Bay Club, a luxury retirement community in Sarasota, Florida, we love that many members of our community have pets and we welcome them here. And while most pet owners are the first ones to tell you their pets do great things for their health and well-being, it isn't just a matter of opinion. In this post, we want to share with you some of the documented health benefits of having pets according to an article from U.S. News and World Report by Philip Moeller.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

Pool Safety: Tips For Cat Parents To Keep Kitties Safe In Summer

Even if your cat is a strictly indoor cat, a well-timed escape and slip into the pool can quickly become tragic. Or maybe you have an adventurous cat who loves to take a dip! Whatever the case, here are a few tips for keeping your cat safe when you have a swimming pool. The post Pool Safety: Tips For Cat Parents To Keep Kitties Safe In Summer appeared first on CatTime.
Petsklcc.org

Vet Advice On Keeping Your Pets Safe From Prolonged Exposure To Smoke

It’s wildfire season across Oregon, and many locals fear not just for their own safety, but that of their pets. KLCC’s Brian Bull shares some tips. Meet Abbey…our gray cat. She’s a sweetheart who hasn’t quite breathed the same since last fall’s Holiday Farm Fire and the smog that came with it.
Tehachapi, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Tips to keep your pups happy during 4th of July fireworks

The 4th of July is right around the corner. While it can be a relaxing day of barbecuing, watermelon and fireworks for us, it can be the opposite for your pets. The loud booms and vibrations that accompany annual firework displays can cause fear and anxiety in dogs and cats.
PetsPosted by
GreenMatters

Keep Stray Cats at Bay With This DIY Cat Deterrent Spray

Cats are wonderful pets, but feral felines can be a serious nuisance if they start hanging around your yard. There are plenty of ways to deter this behavior, though many of them aren’t exactly what one might consider humane. For those interested in a humane, practical, and natural method for keeping cats out of their yard, these recipes for DIY cat deterrent spray should be able to dissuade any interloping kitties from darkening your door.
Petsnews4j.com

10 Tips to Keep Your Dog Happy During Your Move

Moving to a new home can be an exciting experience for the family. However, for your dog, it can be a stressful time. People are relatively busy in making decisions to move, and sometimes stress. If you think about what is happening to your dog during this transition, it will become a much more important part of how your dog deals with the move.
PetsPosted by
The Voice

Pet of the Week: Nikko: Loves to be brushed, belly rubs

Nikko is a male Domestic Mediumhair, Brown Tabby who was born April 26, 2020. Nikko has the softest, medium length hair and he loves to be brushed. Nikko adores dogs and other cats. He has a bold personality, and he most likely would prefer to be the dominate cat in his home. He is happy laying in a lap and receiving belly rubs. He would do best in a home with older kids.
Petslifeofsailing.com

Cats On Liveaboard Sailboats - A Complete Guide

Cats are fun, safe, and friendly companions to countless liveaboard sailors. Caring for a cat on a sailboat can also be easy. Cats can live safely and comfortably aboard sailboats with proper space, ventilation, climate control, and safety precautions. Most cities and marinas allow cats aboard, and they’re easy to care for if you take a few extra measures.
Petstakeabreak.co.uk

How to keep your cat active with their new favourite toy

Cats can be entertained even with the simplest of items - a cardboard box, for instance, can be the perfect playtime. If you're looking to invest in cat toys, rather than have torn cardboard lying all around, then make sure you're picking up the right product for your furry friend.