For the First Time in Millennia, Tasmanian Devils Have Given Birth in Australia

Conservationists in Australia are celebrating the birth of seven Tasmanian devil joeys—the first to be born on the mainland in 3,000 years. As reported in The Land, the seven joeys were born at Barrington Tops National park, a wild sanctuary in New South Wales. Last year, 26 adult Tasmanian devils, including seven reproductive females, were introduced to the park, which measures 988 acres in size. The effort to restore these animals to their former range is a collaboration between conservation groups Aussie Ark, Re:wild, and WildArk.