Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

For the First Time in Millennia, Tasmanian Devils Have Given Birth in Australia

By George Dvorsky
Gizmodo
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservationists in Australia are celebrating the birth of seven Tasmanian devil joeys—the first to be born on the mainland in 3,000 years. As reported in The Land, the seven joeys were born at Barrington Tops National park, a wild sanctuary in New South Wales. Last year, 26 adult Tasmanian devils, including seven reproductive females, were introduced to the park, which measures 988 acres in size. The effort to restore these animals to their former range is a collaboration between conservation groups Aussie Ark, Re:wild, and WildArk.

earther.gizmodo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservationists#Indigenous Groups#First Time In Millennia#The Land#Wildark#Indigenous Australian#The United Nations#Reuters#United Nations#Dingoes#New South Wales#Foxes#Feral Populations#Conservation Groups#Preserve#Time#Contagious Cancer#Rangers#Barrington Tops#Hopes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Country
Australia
Related
AnimalsPhys.org

Endangered Iberian lynx population jumps 10-fold

Once on the verge of extinction, the Iberian lynx population in Spain and Portugal has risen more than 10-fold over the past 18 years, the Spanish government said Friday. A total of 414 lynx were born in 2020 bringing their total number in the two countries to 1,111, a record high since monitoring of the species began, the ministry for ecological transition said in a statement.
Animalscountryliving.com

Two rare white reindeer have just been born in Wales' largest herd

Two rare white reindeer calves have just been born at Gower Fresh Christmas Trees, Poundffald Farm, Swansea — home to the largest reindeer herd in Wales. The adorable pair, which have an unusual genetic mutation causing the fur to be stripped of its pigment, join a herd of 40 reindeer at the farm. According to some Scandinavian traditions, spotting a white reindeer is a sign of good luck, riches and eternal happiness.
Animalsinsideedition.com

Giant River Otter Spotted in Argentina, Where It Was Feared to Be Extinct

A conservation expert in Argentina made the discovery of a lifetime when he happened to come upon a giant river otter, an animal thought to be extinct in the country after having not been seen there since the 1980s, according to reports. Sebastián Di Martino, the director of conservation at...
Animalsgoodshomedesign.com

Australians in awe of native blue-banded bees found across the country

Australians are in awe of a native bee covered in deep blue stripes after learning the unusual insect can be found across the country. The blue-banded bee can be spotted in gardens in each state except for Tasmania and can be recognised by the coloured stripes around their abdomen. While...
AnimalsPublic Radio International PRI

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland after centuries

Tasmanian devils have been born on the Australian mainland for the first time in 3,000 years, at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales. It comes after a concerted conservation effort with NGO Aussie Ark. Host Carol Hills speaks with Rachel Owen, a research fellow at the University of Southampton in the UK, who has studied the facial cancers threatening this species, about the significance of the news.
AnimalsSeattle Times

After 3,000 years, births of Tasmanian devils mark a milestone

MELBOURNE, Australia — Pink, hairless, deaf and blind, the roughly month-old joeys were but the size of a shelled peanut. Yet they were a momentous discovery for the conservationists who had set off across a dense eucalyptus forest in the dawn mist in hopes of finding them. About 3,000 years after Tasmanian devils were wiped out on the Australian mainland, seven babies were born earlier this month on the continent in their natural terrain.
Animalsthewestsidegazette.com

Camera Collars For Australian Wild Dogs

FRASER ISLAND, Australia — Wild dingoes on Fraser Island, Australia will be fitted with high-tech camera collars so the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service can observe and monitor their behavior, particularly around people. Following a recent influx of human interactions with dingoes, the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service says the...
Australiawtxl.com

New dinosaur species believed to be the largest to ever roam Australia

EROMANGA, Australia — A new dinosaur species discovered down under is believed to be the largest to ever roam Australia. The Australotitan cooperensis, nicknamed “the southern titan,” was first discovered in 2007 in southwest Queensland, but the new species was officially named and described on Monday by paleontologists at the Eromanga Natural History Museum.
Animalsvocal.media

Chasing one of the deadliest animals in Australia

"You are OBSESSED with crocodiles!" my mum told me every time I posted a new crocodile picture on Facebook. It's strange being called "obsessed" with something that you are terrified of. Whenever the conversation comes up, what would be the worst way to die? I always say animal attack. That...
Australiaatlanticcitynews.net

New Australian dinosaur measures size of football field

BRISBANE, Australia: One of the largest species of extinct dinosaurs has been identified in Australia, more than ten years after bones were discovered by farmers. According to a research paper published on Monday, the plant-eating dinosaur roamed the region some 96 million years ago when Australia was attached to Antarctica.
Animalswtaq.com

Australian police free entangled young whale off east coast

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian marine police cut free a juvenile humpback whale entrapped in fishing ropes and buoys off the coast of Sydney late on Sunday. Police dispatched a search helicopter to waters near Bondi Beach after members of the public reported a whale in distress, guiding marine police to the animal.
AnimalsPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Terrifying Video Of The Mouse Plague In Australia

When it comes to things that scare people, I find that my fears are usually very strange and unusual. I fear things that others would find kind of silly like not having a way out of a situation I want to get out of, and wide-open spaces. Like art, fear is very subjective. We all see things differently, therefore we fear different things.