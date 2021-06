Jon M. Chu’s big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical “In the Heights” hits theaters and HBO Max this weekend (please, if you’re able, see this film as large and as loud as possible), entering a grand pantheon of the movie musical. The film is as inspired by the culture of Washington Heights, Manhattan, as it is by the great movie musicals of yore. So if “In the Heights” puts you in a musical mood, here are several other streaming movie musicals to get you moving and grooving.