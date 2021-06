Grid enhancing technologies could be a big boost to bringing more renewable energy onto the grid, according to experts, but regulatory and technological hurdles remain. A February report from the Brattle Group, prepared for the WATT Coalition, found grid enhancing technologies — specifically advanced power flow control, dynamic line ratings and topology optimization — could enable more than twice the amount of renewable energy to be integrated onto the Southwest Power Pool. The study, highlighted during a Wednesday panel, finds the technologies could minimize wind power curtailment in the region by over 76,000 MWh per year.