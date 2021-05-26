Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

New wolf killing laws trigger push to revive US protections

By MATTHEW BROWN
sheltonherald.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates pressed the Biden administration on Wednesday to revive federal protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society and Sierra Club filed a...

www.sheltonherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Sierra Club#Interior#Republicans#Montana Fish#Democratic#Idaho Fish And Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Georgia StateWashington Post

Justice Dept. sues state of Georgia over new voting restrictions

Justice Department officials announced a federal lawsuit Friday against Georgia over new statewide voting restrictions that federal authorities allege purposefully discriminate against Black Americans, the first major action by the Biden administration to confront what it describes as efforts by Republican-led jurisdictions to limit election turnout. The legal challenge takes...
Montana Statecrossroadstoday.com

Environmentalists threaten to sue Montana over new wolf laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A coalition of environmental advocacy groups threatened Wednesday to sue the state of Montana if it implements new laws passed earlier this year permitting the snaring of wolves and expanding trapping seasons, which they say could pose a threat to the state’s grizzly bear and lynx populations.
California StateHuffingtonPost

U.S. Sued After 150 Fenced Tule Elk Die In California Drought

Wildlife advocates sued federal officials over the deaths of 150 tule elk at Point Reyes National Seashore in California, saying fences are blocking the animals from reaching water during the state’s long-running drought. The tule elk, endemic to California, died over the last two years, confined inside an eight-foot fence...
Arizona Statetennesseestar.com

Arizona Attorney General Brnovich Leads Challenge at SCOTUS Related to Hobbs

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed an amicus curiae brief Monday in the U.S. Supreme Court with 22 states signing on, demanding the court overrule a decision by the Sixth Circuit allowing state officials to surrender in lawsuits challenging state laws they don’t want to defend. The move comes as Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, is refusing to appeal adverse decisions striking down Arizona’s elections laws.
Animalsmtpr.org

Wildlife Officials To Hold Public Comment On New Wolf Population Laws

State wildlife officials Thursday took the first steps towards deciding how aggressively hunters will target Montana’s wolf population next season. In lieu of choosing a specific plan for wolf hunting, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission put forward a suite of options offered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Legislation passed this year mandated a reduction of the state’s wolf population.
Colorado Statecoloradotimesrecorder.com

While GOP Pushes Voter Suppression, New Law Expands Voting Rights in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) signed a bill into law on Monday that will improve voting access across Colorado. The legislation, which was written based on recommendations from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as well as numerous other voting rights advocates, allows Coloradans without a driver’s license to register to vote using the last four digits of their social security number, as well as ensuring that voters in line at a dropbox at 7 p.m. on Election Day are allowed to drop off their ballots.
California StateSFGate

Lawsuit challenging CA women-in-boardroom law revived

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit that challenged California's law requiring women to be placed in hundreds of corporate boardrooms. In a unanimous ruling, three judges of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said a shareholder has the legal right to sue over the 2018 law, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

New laws in Montana trigger slew of lawsuits

The promise of future litigation was a common refrain from opponents to bills passed by the Republican-majority Legislature this winter and signed into law by the state’s first GOP governor in 16 years. Two months after the end of the 80-day session, the chickens are coming home to roost. “I...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
Georgia StateMSNBC

Why DOJ's Georgia election lawsuit is a warning shot to SCOTUS

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Department of Justice would be suing the state of Georgia over its recent voting rights changes. While the case is obviously directed at the Georgia lawmakers who passed the new restrictions and the governor who signed them into law, a broader challenge was also quietly being announced by the judge-turned-attorney general.
Minnesota StateINFORUM

Minnesota lawmakers reach ‘general agreement’ on policing laws

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota’s top Democratic and Republican lawmakers late Saturday night reached agreement on the highlights of a public safety bill that drew attention for its potential changes to policing laws in the aftermath of high-profile police killings of unarmed Black men. While some details had yet to be...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty says Harris border trip is sign that ‘backlash of public opinion’ is pushing Biden admin to act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., says that Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-awaited trip to Texas is a sign that the Biden administration is reacting to a "backlash of public opinion" due to its handling of the crisis at the southern border -- as he accused the government of "window dressing" a strategy of acceleration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

NRA Loses Attempt to Stop Lawsuit Over Gray Wolf Protections

Lawsuits by conservation groups seeking to restore federal protections for gray wolves can proceed, a federal court in California ruled in a loss for the National Rifle Association and Safari Club International. The motion to dismiss the original complaint became moot after the conservation groups filed an amended complaint, according...
Washington StateThe Spokesman-Review

Theo Martin: An unintended consequence of Washington’s new environmental protection law

Gov. Jay Inslee’s enactment of a sweeping new sustainability law last month was heralded by environmentalists in Washington as a major step towards reaching the state’s ambitious environmental goals because it placed strict requirements on manufacturers to use recycled plastics in the production of plastic packaging. The move is indeed important, if only because it underscores the urgent need to promote the use of sustainable materials to reduce waste and preserve natural resources.
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Fish And Game Commission Expands Wolf Hunting And Trapping Rules To Align With New State Law

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission expanded gray wolf hunting and trapping opportunities on Thursday based on a bill signed by Gov. Brad Little this past legislative session. The commission previously extended the wolf hunting and trapping season when it set the rules in March. Then, the legislature introduced Senate Bill 1211. Conservation groups have said the bill could drastically reduce the state’s wolf population by up to 90%.