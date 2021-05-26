Public can review, comment on MSD's proposed instructional material

While many have expressed interest in running for elected office in Everett, Washington this is the week we’ll find out how many people are really committed. We’ve run press releases sent to us from people who have declared their intent for various offices and others have filed with the PDC either currently or as incumbents carrying over from the last election. None of that matters until candidates file with the Elections division of the Snohomish County Auditor’s office. Looking at the Everett races this is a historic election for Everett City Council as it is the first time candidates will run in five individual districts instead of city-wide. Here is a general description of the districts.