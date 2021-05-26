Public can review, comment on MSD's proposed instructional material
On July 14, 2021, the Marysville School District Board of Directors will receive a report from the district Instructional Materials and Curriculum Committee recommending adoption of the following instructional material for grades 6-8: Second Step Digital Resources, Grade 5 FLASH Lesson Plan 6: Decision Making, Grade 6 FLASH Lesson 7: Sexual Exploitation Day 1 and Day 2, Grades K-5 Bullying Prevention and Grades K-5 Child Protection Unit.www.northcountyoutlook.com