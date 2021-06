New developments have emerged regarding YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s federal firearms case. According to documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (June 9), attorneys for the Louisiana rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, filed a pretrial motion on Monday (June 7) to have their client released pending trial for his Sept. 29, 2020 arrest. YoungBoy was brought into custody on charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and and possession of firearm not registered in the national firearms registration and transfer record.