'This Is Us' Fans Say One Detail Proves the Season 5 Finale Surprise Is NOT What It Looks Like
If you watched the This Is Us season 5 finale last night, you're likely still trying to process the gazillion things that happened. To sum up the highlights, Madison (Caitlin Thompson) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) decide not to get married, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) sit down to talk about Randall's birth mom, Tess (Eris Baker) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) have a daughter-mother breakthrough and Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) consider a long-distance marriage so they can both maintain their careers.www.goodhousekeeping.com