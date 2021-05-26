Cancel
Kim Kardashian reveals she didn’t pass first year law student exam and feels like a ‘failure’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she did not pass the first year law student exam that would allow her to progress in her pursuit of a law degree .

The reality star shared the admission in a clip for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians , in which the mother-of-four could be seen sitting down with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, to share the news.

“So, you guys, I did not pass the baby bar,” Kardashian told her siblings, using the nickname given to the exam typically required of law students who do not follow the typical three-year law school path.

The KKW Beauty mogul then explained in a confessional: “If you do law school the way that I am doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program, and after year one, you have to take the baby bar.

“This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

The teaser for the upcoming episode then transitioned to a flashback of her mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, telling Kardashian that she “needed a 560” but only received a 474 on the test, with Jackson adding: “That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic.”

Despite nearly receiving a passing grade, Kardashian admitted that she feels like a “failure,” before recalling how she’d spent six weeks studying for 10 to 12 hours a day to prepare for the exam.

“It was so important for me to take this, and to not pass gets your spirit down and makes you want to give up,” she said, before telling her sisters that the part that upsets her the most about the situation is all the time she spent away from her and Kanye West’s children studying.

The clip, which was filmed in October 2020, concluded with Kardashian and her sisters debating whether it would be better to wait a year to retake the test, or to take it again a month after failing to pass, with both Kourtney and Khloe encouraging her to continue.

“I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you’re pursuing this,” Kourtney told her sister, referring to their late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian Sr.

The Skims founder first revealed that she was studying for the baby bar in April 2019, when she shared in an Instagram post that she had “registered with the California State Bar to study law”.

At the time, the 40-year-old also addressed criticism she’d received “from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here,” telling her followers that that is “not the case”.

“I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are,” she wrote.

In the lengthy post, Kardashian also denied that the non-traditional law program she was following to become a lawyer was “the easy way out,” adding: “My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying.”

According to law school tutoring company JD Advising , the pass rate for the first year law student exam is only about 20 per cent.

Despite Kardashian’s setback, CNN anchor and author Van Jones recently revealed that he believes the media mogul will make an “unbelievable attorney”.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Jones, whose upcoming documentary tackles the subject of criminal justice reform, said that Kardashian is “doing amazing” in both her studies and her previous work.

“She has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer,” he continued, adding that, once Kardashian “got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn’t let up”.

“I think she’s gonna be an unbelievable attorney and she’s already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice,” he concluded.

