Erika Ferszt of Moodally: “Have a second chapter in mind in case of failure”

Have a second chapter in mind in case of failure. — Some people do really well with a “failure is not an option” point of view, but I find that to be rather limiting. All or nothing thinking can be extremely harmful. When we only allow for a very specific vision of success, anything else that happens can seem pointless and disappointing. When you start a company you invest so much time, love, passion, and life energy into what you’re creating. Those are resources that don’t come back to you. When I started, I was very conscious to consider how else I could potentially use all of the personal resources I poured into this project, should it fails. How could I recuperate some of my life’s investment? It’s the way chefs think. You never waste anything in the kitchen. Sometimes the products you make out of the “leftovers” are even better than the original dish. I find that this approach allows you to be a little less “I either win or lose” and ends up creating more options.