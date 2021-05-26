Cancel
NHL

Golden Knights at Wild — Game 6 Preview: Vegas looks to clinch series in second effort

By Shepard Price
knightsonice.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights’ first effort at clinching the series against the Minnesota Wild didn’t go so well. In Monday’s 4-2 Game 5 loss, the Golden Knights were guilty of not following through on the same keys to victory as have been repeated all series long. Play better in the...

www.knightsonice.com
