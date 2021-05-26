Cancel
This Skin Treatment May Reduce Wrinkles and Even Out Your Complexion Overnight

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
 15 days ago
Some of our favorite skincare products are often meant to be applied overnight. This way, they work while we sleep — and we can wake up feeling refreshed and confident as we admire the results! If you’re trying to tackle a variety of skin concerns, you might be applying more than one serum or night cream before getting your beauty rest.

But what if you could cut your product usage in half? It’s possible thanks to this amazing night cream from Glytone! It may totally transform your skin to appear brighter, more youthful and completely rejuvenated.

See it!

The list of skin issues that the Night Renewal Cream from Glytone can help with is seriously impressive, and we’re going to break it all down for you. Let’s start with its anti-aging benefits — it may be able to reduce the appearance of already-existing fine lines and wrinkles, plus prevent future wrinkles from forming. The formula is specifically designed to help your skin feel firmer and tighter while improving its overall elasticity. That is precisely what makes your overall complexion look smoother and more youthful. It may also improve your skin tone and help reduce the visibility of dark spots!

This night cream also doubles as a gentle exfoliator, which is incredible. The glycolic acid in the formula may be a valuable way to rid your face of pesky dead skin cells to reveal a brighter, more radiant complexion by the time your alarm clock starts blaring. This exfoliation also allows the product to penetrate deeply into the skin to give you better results.

See it!

This night cream is gentle enough to use daily, and all you have to do is apply a small amount to freshly cleansed skin before hitting the hay. Some shoppers say they can still feel this treatment working its magic when they wake up in the morning, and notice results right away. They claim they wake up with their skin feeling “soft and rejuvenated,” and that it makes a serious “difference in brightening” their skin almost immediately. Some reviewers have even reported that it helped with their acne!

With this product, you can minimize a plethora of skin debacles you might be experiencing with one simple step. The Night Renewal Cream from Glytone is truly taking the concept of getting your beauty rest to a whole new level!

See it: Get the Night Renewal Cream with free shipping for $76, available from Glytone!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the amazing skincare and body care available from Glytone!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

