Needs to Focus More on the Law Enforcement Issues It Raises
Batwoman’s full of wild plot threads—an Alice in Wonderland-themed gang that causes trouble, a magical flower that can cure Kryptonite poisoning, and a hypnotist that can make you think you’re the child of a mob boss. But the show also takes time to step away from its zany storylines and deal with more grounded issues: The upcoming “Armed and Dangerous” episode will explore how the people of Gotham react after a member of the Bat-team has a negative encounter with a law enforcement agent working for a private security agency known as the Crows.www.tor.com