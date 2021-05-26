Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 11:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sherman; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM MDT/1145 AM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN THOMAS AND EAST CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTIES At 1007 AM MDT/1107 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brewster, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 1006 AM MDT...ping pong ball size hail was reported in the town of Brewster. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brewster and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 31 and 50. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH