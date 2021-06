Mum of two, wife and Founder of Elite Up Education, Nimi Patel says that everyone has knowledge that can be pivoted to produce income. Born in a secluded village, Nimi was raised off the land, income was produced through hard manual graft, put in the time and for that, you would be paid. It wasn’t until her move to sunny side Australia she would discover the decreasing popularity of manual labour, and the increasing popularity of a more “American Dream”, this differs for many, but the most common definition at least in 2021, is to create income with as little time spent to utilize your body’s running out clock to do what you enjoy – In short, get paid without doing much, if anything at all.