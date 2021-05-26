Cancel
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Confirms Secret Wedding to Dalton Gomez

By Sarah Hearon
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 15 days ago
Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande on their wedding day. @photokohli

Man and wife! Ariana Grande gave her fans a glimpse into her nuptials after she secretly married Dalton Gomez in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony.

“5.15.21,” Grande captioned a series of snaps from the nuptials, which included flowers hanging from the ceiling and several candles. In the pics, she wore a white satin gown and rocked her signature ponytail under her veil.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 17 that the 27-year-old pop star exchanged vows with the 25-year-old real estate agent with less than 20 people in attendance.

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” Grande’s rep said in a statement.

The “Thank U, Next” songstress has been linked to Gomez since early 2020.

“Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated,” a source previously told Us about their romance. “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him.”

Grande previously dated Big Sean, the late Mac Miller, Pete Davidson and Mikey Foster.

“He is the type of guy she has been looking for. He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs,” the source added in August 2020, noting that her exes have not “met her needs in the same way Dalton does. Her exes acted as though she was demanding and had crazy standards.”

Several months later, the Grammy winner confirmed her engagement to Gomez.

“Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships,” a second source told Us in December 2020. “They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

Us previously revealed that the duo were planning a small ceremony.

“[They are] beyond obsessed with each other” a third insider told Us last month, adding that the duo spends “almost all of their time” together. “He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her.”

