Andrew Jervis of ClickMechanic: “Passion and a belief in your vision”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassion and a belief in your vision: Believing in what you are doing and having a passion for it is incredibly important as it gives a higher purpose to the trials and tribulations you face day in and day out. The nature of repairing and servicing 1000s of vehicles each week is that some customers may not have the best experience and they will vocally let the company know about this with bad reviews (thankfully our reviews are super strong with 4.7/5 on TrustPilot and an NPS of +90!). However, when these do come in, it’s always a priority to respond and resolve the issue. It’s also worth taking a moment to look at all the amazing reviews and experiences consumers have had to remind you of that vision and the reason why you are building what you are building.

