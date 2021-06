British Airways made an announcement recently about the terms and conditions of the companion voucher. It is imperative that you read these terms closely so that you know your options prior to the 1st September. Personally, I believe the revised British Airways American Express Credit Card terms make this card even less attractive (See ‘When Is The Free BA AMEX Card Not Free At All? To discover why it was already unappealing). Unless you wish to save a pittance on an economy class flight, it is time to ditch this card and upgrade to the British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card or opt for a different kind of card entirely.