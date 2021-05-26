Special Weather Statement issued for Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Steuben A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT STEUBEN COUNTY At 1207 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkport to near Shinglehouse. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hornell, Bath, Canisteo, Addison, Woodhull, Howard, Jasper, Thurston, Troupsburg and Wheeler. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton.