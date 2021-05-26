Michael Wood: “Maintain perspective”

While some things mostly seem the same, so much has changed in the last year!. My life is remarkably like the way it was before COVID hit. I’ve been working from a home office for quite a few years now. My desk is in the same spot it was a year and a half ago. I’m still calling on mostly the same businesses and organizations, mostly. A few closed shop last year, ne’er to reopen, and a few more closed this year as well. And if you’re in the restaurant business here, you’ve got a whole ‘nother set of problems, principally more customers than staff to serve them. Good problems, they say, but some bad always seems to come with the good.