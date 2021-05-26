Analyzing this month’s SimMarlins market movement on SimBull
Under the conditions of the unprecedented 2020 MLB season, 48 games played would mean we were nearing the finish line! This year, thankfully, the return to the traditional 162-game marathon means that we’re only just getting started. That’s good news for typical baseball fans, but especially those who root for the Miami Marlins. Despite several exciting breakout players, the team sits at 23-25 overall entering Wednesday’s game, slightly behind their 2020 pace.www.fishstripes.com