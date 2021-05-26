Cancel
2022 Recruiting Profile: Ben Roberts, DT

By Coach_B_808
uwdawgpound.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBen Roberts (DT, 6’4” 290, East HS, UT) With a strong core on the DL and few opening spots, Coach Rip Rowan is in a comfortable recruiting position for his first recruiting cycle as the Huskies’ DL coach. The starting duo of Taki and Tuli look to be solid anchors in the middle for the next year or two, and 2019 recruits Tuitele and Bandes are anxiously waiting in the wings to live up to their hype, so there isn’t a pressing need to land instant impact-type of talent. However, as we all know, stocking the line is an annual necessity, and elite DL talent is what separates the contenders from the also-rans. Rowan knows this, and that’s why he’s hit the recruiting trail hard early, going after a potential defensive anchor in Ben Roberts.

