Passion is probably my favorite thing to chat about! Isn’t it so incredible as entrepreneurs that we can literally work on whatever we feel most passionate about? What a gift! You can always make an offer from something you feel passionate about! Think about myself and network marketing. I was so passionate about network marketing and the flexibility it gave me and our family. I was passionate about doing it in a different way. So I found a way to make an even bigger impact on the industry and turn this into an offer!