UNC Basketball: Honing

One of my hobbies, setting aside Carolina athletics, music, and writing about the two (often simultaneously), is collecting pocket knives. I was given one by my grandfather as a boy, and nearly immediately fell in love with the idea of having something that could be so useful. It was the first ‘tool’ I had ever been able to actually call mine, and in the intervening years between that dusty past and now, I’ve learned to care for and feed that tool and the others that have come into my possession.