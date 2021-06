CHICAGO -- The Mariners will be scrambling with their pitching staff on Sunday after Saturday’s matinee against the White Sox was postponed one day due to inclement weather. The game will resume in the bottom of the third inning and remain a nine-inning contest, followed by Sunday’s regularly-scheduled series finale, which will now be seven innings and begin 30-45 minutes after the first game’s conclusion. Play will resume at 11:10 a.m. PT, when Sunday’s game was initially slated.