Montecito, CA

Inside Ariana Grande’s Intimate At-Home Wedding

By Alexandra Maco n
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 15 days ago
On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding-day look…and the iconic designer delivered. The end result—a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back—was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorized with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top. Altogether, the ensemble, styled to perfection by Mimi Cuttrell, was reminiscent of the look Jo Stockton so famously wore in Funny Face. Pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz were chosen to match the bride’s engagement ring—with one upside down (a nod to her aesthetic that started during the Sweetener era) and the other right side up. The meaning behind this is significant to Ariana, as it represents appreciating the lowest or the “upside down” moments in her life and how they have contributed to where and who she is now. Her polished half-up hair and soft curls were the work of Josh Liu, and her natural makeup, with sculpted brows and a pretty winged liner, were done by Ash K Holm.

Vogue Magazine

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

