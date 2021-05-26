Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Treasures: Jardiniere, pedestal make a handsome set

By HELAINE FENDELMAN AND JOE ROSSON
Raleigh News & Observer
 2021-05-26

Any chance of giving me a rough idea of the value of this jardiniere and pedestal?. The monetary value of this piece of American pottery really lies in its historical associations and not so much with the identity of its maker. It is marked “Anchor Pottery” with the initials “J....

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedestal#Tea#American#Stangl Company#Fulper Pottery#Grand Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
Related
Small Businesswilmamag.com

Hidden Treasures

Like a beachcomber exploring shorelines for sea glass, shells, and sand dollars, ALAINA BIDDULPH carefully looks at businesses to help uncover their unique values. “I’m that person that is looking through the broken shells on the beach, looking for something that is going to be their hidden brand treasure, to really bring it to the forefront, filter, and sift through and find what’s going to help them stand out and become memorable,” Biddulph says.
ScienceAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Unburied treasure

As soon as I answered the phone and heard, “New in town, sailor? Looking for a good time?” I know who it was. No, it was not a lady of the night plying her putative charms. It was my friend Kookie, goofing as usual. “So,” she said, “do you know...
Lifestylevocal.media

Pocket Treasures

My hands stay busy so my mind can focus. My laptop is set up on a cookie cooling rack, elevated above the surface of the desk which is covered in papers. My notebook is off to the side with bulleted notes capturing the highlights and questions that still remain after eight hours of back to back zoom meetings. The kids have finished another day of distance learning and escaped outside. I need to clean the remnants of lunch from the kitchen counter so I can start dinner. I scoot my chair across the floor which is covered in paper scrap confetti. Every surface is deconstructed paper piles.
Home & Gardenmountaintimes.info

Restoring a treasured picnic table

I watch with a gleeful satisfaction as the wood greedily soaks up the stain. The pale color of the pine is overwhelmed by the darkness, like The Nothing taking over Fantasia in the “Never Ending Story.” It seeps across the grain like tentacles as I swipe my brush slowly along the wood. It’s beautiful, this creeping darkness, the dark walnut stain a stark contrast to the freshly sanded pine. The stain soaks up the brightness, penetrating deep into the wood and transforming it into something completely different. It’s almost like a magic trick, turning something from white to black with just a wave of my hand.
Visual ArtArkansas Online

Treasure Hunt

Editor's note: This column was originally published March 14, 2016. DEAR HELAINE AND JOE: This statue was included in the purchase of a house we bought 15 years ago. It stands 30 inches tall, including the base. It weighs 36 pounds, and I have included pictures of the signature along with a number of other views. I have no idea if it is real or a replica. It looks to be made of terra cotta. Can you estimate a value?
Shreveport, LAtheforumnews.com

SAVING AN ARCHITECTURAL TREASURE

Eric Hess begins effort to restore and rehabilitate B' Nai Zion Temple. At its zenith, the B'nai Zion Temple in downtown Shreveport served as a herald for the city's thriving Jewish community, complete with majestic Corinthian columns and detailed stonework on the facade. The grand pipe organ was set aglow as the sun cascaded through the beautiful stained glass windows, rumored to have been created by John La Farge, a one-time rival of Tiffany's in the world of stained glass.
AnimalsThrive Global

Animal Treasures: Marion Worth

There is a famous book about Mockingbirds! For now, the name won’t be mentioned. Therefore, pemits us to reflect upon the message! Mockingbirds, sing! That is what they are known for. They don’t cause destruction; nor does one catch them causing harm to the environment. They simply sing; pouring their little hearts out for those, wishing to hear. Such is one of the beauties of a Mockingbird. They are innocent. It means killing them is a sin. If we read that book, we would understand this very message!
Interior Designthehomemag.com

Keeping Hardwoods Handsome

(Family Features) With its rich tones and distinguished style, hardwood flooring can be a beautiful design element of your home. However, it’s important to know the proper care procedures to maintain its condition for decades to come. Consider these tips for keeping hardwoods in tip-top shape:. Guard Against Water –...
Shoppingthestrategist.co.uk

This Handsome (and Hardworking) Soap Dish Is Half-Off at Liberty

We’ve all been taking a little more time to wash our hands recently. If you’ve found yourself becoming more discerning about what you use to wash yours with, you’re not alone. We noticed a rise in bar soaps last year, which means that a soap dish is now a familiar sight by the bathroom sink.
Lifestylemydestinlife.com

Trends & Treasures June 2021

Summertime is here and we’re ready to go on a treasure hunt at City Market beachside and bayside for trendy and treasured finds to keep up with the times!. Frill Seekers Gifts and Personalized Fabulous Finds. Father’s Day is Sunday June 20. As Dads serve such important roles in our...
Shoppinglizmarieblog.com

Tuesday Treasures 1

Welcome to Tuesday Treasures! In this weekly blog post, I share some great vintage and antique treasures from around the internet. Whether you are just here to window shop or to find the perfect antique to add to your collection, there is something for everyone! Shop all the antiques by clicking the images below:
Recipesrheaheraldnews.com

Much-Loved Treasures

You’ve read this here before, but it is a happy day for me when I get one of those old favorite recipes that everyone in the family loves, and when Jeanette Booth Hill blessed me with one from her mother, Mary Booth. I was so happy to get it, and I know you’ll love having it, too!
Lifestyleoutsidebozeman.com

Treasure Chamber

Tucked in the back of our cozy office at 313 W. Mendenhall sits a tantalizing stash of outdoor accessories, a room packed to the gills with gear for all kinds of adventures. It's called the O/B Treasure Chamber, and whether you're looking to net a trout, glass a buck, bag a peak, or just kick back by a toasty campfire, the Chamber abounds with goodies that'll sweeten the experience.
Real Estateexitrealestategallery.com

230 Treasure Harbor Dr

This charming coastal classic features exceptional use of cementitious siding, columns with stone base, steel roof over porch & sunny shutters. Inside you'll find 10' ceilings, 8' doors, tile floors, spacious dining room & living/flex space with great storage. The open kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cook top, under mount sink & French Door Fridge. Main floor master with bay window, oasis bath has raised vanity, dual sinks, garden tub & glass shower. Large master closet completes the space & adjacent laundry is super convenient. Comfy second floor retreat / bonus is a great space for playroom, fitness, etc. 3 Bedrooms & 2 full baths 2nd floor. Detached Garage, Covered rear lanai, 6' vinyl fence. Close to Splash Park, Amenities & Beach.
Lifestyleatoallinks.com

Make Trend Setting With Custom Wholesale Boxes

Now Custom Wholesale Boxes are the commonly used product in every home. These are used in birthday parties and many other events. Commonly candles are used in churches and temples. The basic purpose of candles is to lighten the dark. Now due to advance electrical systems these are just used for decorations. Candles can also be gifted to the loved ones in different events. Now candles are designed in beautiful shapes and for beauty, their demand has been increased in our society. But as candles cannot be placed openly, they always need to be packed in some Custom Wholesale Boxes .Are what that will first get the customer attention while placed on the racks of the shops.
Lifestylethe-saleroom.com

Treasures in Boxes and Household items

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. 8 GBP help. help. Current bid 6 GBP help. Estimate 20 - 30 GBP help.
Interior DesignPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Make Your Bed With These Lovely Floral Bedding Sets

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With warm weather comes the need to freshen things up. Bedside farmer’s market flowers will do the trick, but why not take it further with floral bedding sets? Cool, dreamy sleep is essential year-round, but especially so amid sweltering weather. One way to stylishly achieve such slumber is with lighter linens splashed with botanicals.
Lifestylelot-tissimo.com

A Chinese famille rose 'Shou' jardiniere, 19th C.

Full title: A Chinese famille rose 'Shou' jardiniere, 19th C. The absence of a condition report does not imply that a lot is in perfect condition. Please contact us to let us know which lots are of interest, so we can make the requested reports for you. Once complete, they...
Shoppingbidsquare.com

Weller Pottery Matte Green Buttress Jardiniere c1910

Weller Pottery Matte Green Buttress Jardiniere c1910.Â Unsigned.Â Perfect condition.Â 8"d x 7"h. Spend $5000 or more at this auction and all of your SHIPPING IS FREE within the lower 48 states. SHIPPING. We box and ship ourselves, to keep shipping costs low. We do not use a packaging service,...