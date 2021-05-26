Clay County organizations mourn the loss of longtime volunteer

FLEMING ISLAND – The mayor of Keystone Heights told the Clay County School Board during the May 6 meeting her town needed a new school. Board member Tina Bullock has addressed the capacity and structural problems that plague Keystone Heights schools at essentially every meeting, especially as of late. Her requests for further attention to be paid to the city have largely gone unanswered, especially since money from the recent half-cent sales tax has only just begun to come in.