Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, FL

Clay County organizations mourn the loss of longtime volunteer

By Nikki Schoenbeck nikki@opcfla.com
claytodayonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY COUNTY – Residents in Clay County mourn the loss of a loving volunteer, Kathy Garske. Garske served in the community for more than 10 years and has touched the hearts of many people. Garske volunteered with Mercy Support Services, Clay SafetyNet Alliance and The Way Free Medical Clinic. She also volunteered with various Catholic charities and Clay County Soup Kitchens. It is undeniable that Garske left a positive impact on the Clay County community.

www.claytodayonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, FL
Society
City
Fleming Island, FL
Local
Florida Society
Clay County, FL
Government
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Catholic Charities#Homelessness#Community#Mercy Support Services#Clay Safetynet Alliance#Clay County Soup Kitchens#Impact Clay#Weekly Prayer Meetings#Faith#Medical#Love#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Clay County, FLclaytodayonline.com

Celebrate Clay History

GREEN COVE SPRINGS – At about 10 p.m., a Saturday night, on May 5, 1894, Clay County Sheriff Josephus Anderson Peeler was called out to a fight at the train station. In 1894, the station was located about where the Green Cove Springs Police Office headquarters building is today. Peeler didn’t have far to walk as he lived nearby on Walnut Street, a location where the Council on Aging building now sits.
Keystone Heights, FLclaytodayonline.com

Keystone Heights mayor asks board for new schools in her town

FLEMING ISLAND – The mayor of Keystone Heights told the Clay County School Board during the May 6 meeting her town needed a new school. Board member Tina Bullock has addressed the capacity and structural problems that plague Keystone Heights schools at essentially every meeting, especially as of late. Her requests for further attention to be paid to the city have largely gone unanswered, especially since money from the recent half-cent sales tax has only just begun to come in.
Orange Park, FLclaytodayonline.com

Oakleaf High senior wins Courtenay Hunt Scholarship

ORANGE PARK – Kelly Ventura, a senior art student at Oakleaf High, won the Courtenay Hunt Scholarship for the Visual Fine Arts and Fine Arts Education. The $1,000 award is presented annually by the Art Guild of Orange Park to a Clay County senior who is an outstanding artist and student and is accepted to a college where they will pursue a degree in the Visual Fine Arts or Art Education.
Green Cove Springs, FLclaytodayonline.com

GreenPointe to build Granary Park community in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS – A new community is coming soon to Clay County. GreenPointe Developers, LLC has purchased approximately 290 acres, located along Sandridge Road, to develop Granary Park, a new recreation-rich single-family home community located in one of the area’s fastest growing corridors. “We are thrilled to add Granary...
Clay County, FLFlorida Times-Union

Water rules passed for Keystone Heights lakes; legal challenge continues

A state agency on Tuesday finalized rules to protect water levels at Clay County’s shrunken Keystone Heights lakes despite a pending legal fight with Northeast Florida’s water utilities. The St. Johns River Water Management District’s governing board adopted the new lake-level rules after dozens of people living near lakes Brooklyn...
Clay County, FLclaytodayonline.com

SJRWMD votes to push ahead with Black Creek Project

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS – The St. Johns River Water Management District’s governing board wasn’t threatened or swayed by a challenge from three North Florida utility companies Tuesday morning when it approved amended minimum flow levels (MFLs) for two habitually dry lakes in the southwest corner of Clay County. A week after...