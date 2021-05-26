Clay County organizations mourn the loss of longtime volunteer
CLAY COUNTY – Residents in Clay County mourn the loss of a loving volunteer, Kathy Garske. Garske served in the community for more than 10 years and has touched the hearts of many people. Garske volunteered with Mercy Support Services, Clay SafetyNet Alliance and The Way Free Medical Clinic. She also volunteered with various Catholic charities and Clay County Soup Kitchens. It is undeniable that Garske left a positive impact on the Clay County community.www.claytodayonline.com