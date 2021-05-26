Cancel
B.C. climber in critical condition after falling 1,000 feet from Alaska mountain

By Associated Press
thefreepress.ca
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian climber was in critical condition after falling nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) while climbing Denali, in Alaska, park officials said. A statement from Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as 31-year-old Adam Rawski, of Burnaby, B.C. According to the statement, climbers Monday evening at the 17,200-feet (5,2439meter) high camp on Denali saw an un-roped climber take a tumbling fall of nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) from Denali Pass, which is at 18,200 feet (5,547 meters) .

www.thefreepress.ca
