Police: Man accused of trespassing, breaking windows at McMinnville multi-plex
MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing several charges after police say he damaged property at a multi-plex in McMinnville. Police said they started receiving complaints from neighbors on Saturday about Matthew James Rodgers' behavior at his home at 1043 Southwest Baker Street. According to police, Rodgers had been exhibiting paranoid behaviors, had trespassed at other units, and had broken windows and other items in the multi-plex.www.kptv.com