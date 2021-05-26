Cancel
Florida State

Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

By Angela Stefano
 15 days ago
Florida Georgia Line will be on the road this fall. The country duo have announced their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, set to begin in September. FGL's 2021 tour plans kick off on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Ga. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will play 29 shows in total before the trek ends on Nov. 20 in Seattle, Wash. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, an up-and-comer signed to Warner Music Nashville and Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records, will open the shows.

