Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

Tanya Tucker has revealed the cities and dates for a 2021 run of concerts that will keep her busy on the road from the end of June until the beginning of December. The Grammy Award winner released a packed-out schedule for her 2021 Bring My Flowers Now Tour on Wednesday (May 2). She's announced rescheduled dates for her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour, and Tucker has also booked a slew of new dates and festival appearances.