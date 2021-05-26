Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Am I reading what you wrote correctly? WOW***

tigernet.com
 15 days ago

It must be good stuff. The folks who used it on Live PD never even ask the price. Don't worry, in another 10 years when Marijuana has been. made legal nationwide our government overlords will be trying to figure out how to legalize heroin, cocaine and all opioids. And companies in the US will be making them. And when they do legalize them the taxes will be so high on these products it will still be cheaper to buy from the drug cartels in Mexico. The deaths from drugs won't go down and people won't have to worry about "oppressive" laws for buying drugs.

www.tigernet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Marijuana#Heroin#Alcohol#Live Pd#Gamecock#Coke#Wow#Cocaine#Buying Drugs#People#Opioids#Illegal Alcohol Sales#Laws#The Game#Beale Street#Mobsters#Drug Cartels#Mississippi River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia Statemyneworleans.com

Where I Am

It’s been four weeks now. I’m in that weird stage where it hasn’t been nearly long enough to be “over it” (I will never be fully over it), but yet it’s not recent enough that I get a pass from being a functional human being. No one is bringing over...
Drinksvinography.com

Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 5/30/21

Welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week. Why does Bulgaria have...
Mental Healthmomcollective.com

I Am a Mom With a Mental Illness

My kids know about my mental illness, but I told my eldest the name of my mental illness recently- Bipolar Disorder, type 2. It didn’t really change anything- he knew that I had a mood disorder. That usually I am completely fine, but that I sometimes would get really depressed, sometimes would get angry easily, and sometimes have too much energy. He knows this about me, but he didn’t know the name. Now he does.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: If you’re suffering from loss of taste and smell after COVID-19, you’re not alone. I am too.

Carty is a sales manager for a medical supply company. She lives in North County. I tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 24. Months later, on April 17, while making dinner for my family, I started to smell this horrific scent and then tried some of the ingredients. I made chicken breasts and a kale and red pepper salad, but it was as if I was eating poison. I immediately had my husband taste it and he confirmed not only did everything taste completely normal, it tasted really good to him. I then feverishly tasted other items in my pantry and fridge and had the same experience each time.
Minoritiesthecut.com

‘Am I Unlovable?’

I’m a cool young lesbian in one of the gayest cities in the U.S. and no one has ever been in love with me. I do everything I’m supposed to do. I go out (when that was possible), I flirt, I make eyes across the bar, I go to events, I message first, I dance, I swipe right on people I’m not sure about just in case something’s there. I’m funny and smart and my friends think I’m great! I’m comfortable with myself, and I think I’m at least decent looking. Everyone keeps saying I’ll find someone eventually, but it doesn’t happen.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Digital Underground's Shock G Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

Shock G died in a Tampa hotel room from a deadly mix of drugs and alcohol ... according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner. A rep for the medical examiner's office tells TMZ ... the Digital Underground rapper died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, ethanol (alcohol) and methamphetamine. We...
Mental HealthPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Goes to the Doctor with a Migraine

A man with a long history of severe migraines went to see a new doctor who gives unconventional advice on how to get rid of the migraine, but things soon turn out differently for both men. Sometimes, advising a person comes with inevitable repercussions that one might not be ready...
HealthPosted by
POZ

I Am Not a Victim

At the age of 45, I was diagnosed with HIV. At first, I was told I had syphilis, so I wasn’t that worried. I contracted syphilis in 1996, and during my time in the military, I contracted gonorrhea and chlamydia. For five years before my diagnosis, I was getting tested for HIV every three months. When I walked through the doors of the clinic, there was this feeling of bad energy. I began to prepare myself for the worst. I was scared while I was waiting; the room had a dark aura. The doctor walked into the room and told me my results came back positive. After hearing that, I dealt with my fear. I felt the weight of life and death. I made the decision to live, even though I thought I was going to die.
Health ServicesPopculture

Digital Underground's Shock G Cause of Death Released

Shock G, the internationally-known hip-hop artist and producer who founded the group Digital Underground, died of an accidental overdose. This week, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner released the rapper and producer's cause of death, revealing that Shock G died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, ethanol (alcohol), and methamphetamine. It...
Monterey, CAkingcityrustler.com

Yes, Steinbeck wrote a werewolf novel. Don’t expect to read it.

Nine years before John Steinbeck published his Pulitzer Prize-winning historical masterpiece, “The Grapes of Wrath,” he was working on a lighthearted detective novel featuring a werewolf. The manuscript, “Murder at Full Moon,” was completed in 1930 but was never published. A single copy has been sitting, mostly forgotten, in an...
Religionavemariaradio.net

Who Am I Not to Judge? Correcting the Sinner Is an Essential Work of Charity

In the Gospel for Monday of the 12th Week in Ordinary Time, there is a Scripture passage that is almost too well known. I say this because the world has wielded it like a club to swing at Christians. The text is quoted almost as if it represented the entirety of the Bible’s teaching; it is often used to shut down discussions of what is right vs. wrong, what is virtuous vs. sinful. Even many Christians misinterpret the passage as a mandate to be silent in the face of sin and evil. I say that it is too well known because it is remembered while everything else in the Scriptures that balances or clarifies it is forgotten. Here is the passage:
Family Relationshipsmomcollective.com

I Really Am Going to Miss This

A strange realization hit me the other day: I’m going to miss this. As tired and frustrated as I am with all the little unexpected things parenting entails, I finally understand why those kind people on the other side always say “enjoy every minute!”. I think even they realize the...
Violent Crimessportswar.com

Wow...

That is definitely some stuff. doesn't excuse murder. doesn't excuse if the victim was a bad person.
Reddittastefullyoffensive.com

The 32 Saddest And Funniest Facepalms We Had Time To Find This Week

Facepalms are when something is so dumb, you involuntarily slap your hand on your forehead. Frankly, the world is full of idiots. Consequently, so is the internet. People love to share how stupid they are. Publicly, and for everyone to see. That’s where the good people on Reddit and the r/facepalm subreddit come in. They take the funniest and dumbest moments they’ve ever seen and post them for our enjoyment.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
Q92

The Kids Will Love San Antonio’s Sunflower Field

Tejas, it's the most fun place on earth. People who don't live here just don't really get to see the big picture of how many fun things there are to do! Not only in Victoria, but within about 2 hours of the Crossroads, you can hit up a Six Flags theme park or board a pirate ship and head out to the gulf.