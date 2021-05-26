Cancel
BayWa r.e. snaps up French developer Enerpole and its 600-MW portfolio

By Sladjana Djunisic
renewablesnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 (Renewables Now) - German renewables company BayWa r.e. on Wednesday announced that it has acquired French wind and solar power developer Enerpole, inheriting its 600-MW project portfolio. The Carcassone-based Enerpole came with about 300 MW of solar and 300 MW of wind projects and a team of eight...

renewablesnow.com
